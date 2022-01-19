Explosion reported at Turkey Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline

According to local media reports, there are no casualties as a result of the incident. However, the authorities are reportedly concerned that the fire will spread to residential areas, Sputnik reported.

The nearby highway was reportedly blocked.

"The fire that started after the explosion spread to the Kahramanmaras-Gaziantep highway. Many firefighters and ambulances were sent to the area, the highway was closed in both directions," the report said.

According to the municipality head, Hayrettin Güngör, a total of 19 firefighting vehicles were sent to the scene. "Fortunately, no one was injured," he told Hurriyet.

