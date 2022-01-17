9 people killed, injured as Yemen strikes deep inside UAE

"In a strategic operation, we targeted deep inside the UAE territory," said Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, after a blast was reported in Abu Dhabi.

The Yemeni military spokesman added an important statement that will later give the details of strategic military operations deep inside the UAE in the coming hours.

The remarks came a few minutes ago when the media reported the explosion of three oil tankers in the Muṣaffah district in the UAE. The blast was followed by a large fire in the al-Muṣaffah area and parts of Abu Dhabi airport.

Al-Muṣaffah is an industrial area located southwest of the UAE city of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi police confirmed the news of the explosion in the area, saying: "There have been no reports of possible damages in the fire in Muṣaffah."

Today's attack came a few days after Mohamed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, warned the UAE not to continue its aggressive moves in the south of Yemen otherwise it would be targeted deep inside its territories by Yemenis.

The latest reports show that 3 people were killed and 6 others were injured in the Abu Dhabi attacks.

The Yemeni army and popular committees used as many as 20 UAVs and 10 ballistic missiles struck targets deep in the UAE, Lebanese Al-Mayadeen quoted special sources as saying.

Military operations continue in the heart of Abu Dhabi and plumes of smoke could still be seen over the city, the Al-Mayadeen report added.

This item is being updated...

