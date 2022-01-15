  1. Politics
Iran, Saudi Arabia preparing to reopen Embassies: MP

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – A member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are being revived and embassies of the two countries are preparing to be reopened.

Jalil Rahimi Jahan-Abadi in a tweet on Saturday wrote, "The relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are being revived and the two countries are preparing to reopen their embassies. This will have important effects on reducing regional tensions and increasing the cohesion of the Islamic world."

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with Al Jazeera said, "We had four rounds of positive and constructive talks with the relevant Saudi officials in Iraq. What we have stated as our official position is that relations between the two countries would return to normal whenever the Saudi side wishes. Iran is ready and welcomes the reopening of the embassies and consulates."

