Enemy needs agreement more than Iran in talks: senior cleric

"In the diplomatic war, we must stand courageously as the [Iranian] negotiators have done so far," Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari said during the Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital today.

"We are in no hurry in the negotiations," the Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers Leader also said, adding "But we will not allow the negotiations to last too long,"

He added, "In the realm of foreign policy when such courageous nation backs the negotiators, they must be strong and do not fear anything."

Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari further called on the negotiators to thwart the enemy's plots with wisdom, rationality, trust in God and the thinkful plans.

