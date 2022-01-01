Leader receives family of Martyr Soleimani

On the eve of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the family of Martyr Soleimani met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday morning.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

