Birjand historical city to join Iranian National Heritage List

Birjand will be the 11th city on the list registered for their cultural and historical fabric, Hassan Ramezani added.

According to the studies, the city dates back to the Safavid era (1501-1722) when caravansaries, mosques, bazaars, and bathhouses were gradually constructed as it was located on a trade route, through which Indian spices were transported to the West.

Over 56 historical sites in Birjand, including Shokatieh and Masumieh schools, Chahar Derakht Mosque, the Citadel of Paeenshahr, and old cisterns have been registered on the list and the city’s other 47 monuments are currently being registered, Ramezani revealed.

“About 90 hectares of Birjand have been identified as historical and cultural structure.”

The center has started studying the structure’s buildings one by one, classifying damages and reviving the structure, and installing warning signs, said the official, adding, “It is also busy with demarcating the historical structure to prevent excessive constructions around the place.”

He believes that the inhabitants are the best guards of historical monuments and cultural values in any region and the cultural heritage centers have to discover people’s traditions and preserve their cultures.

“Anthropological study has started in Birjand with the aid of outstanding professors and its outcome will be soon presented to people in a comprehensive collection containing dialects, lifestyles, public communications, and trade,” he added.

