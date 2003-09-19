Iran Thrashes Bangladesh in JRD Tata Cup

Two goals in each half by Milad Midavoudi, captain Milad Nuori, Hamed Rassouli, and Mohsen Afrouzian knocked Bangladesh out of the tourney.

Bangladesh , which bounced back against Uzbekistan even after trailing 0-3 till the last 15 minutes to level the match Wednesday, failed to put any resistance against Iran .

Comprising several players who had represented the country in the under-17 World Cup in Argentina , the Iranian side took the lead in the 7th minute when striker Midavoudi scored the opener through his solo effort and the second goal came three minutes into the injury time.

The 12-day tournament began Sept. 11 with the participation of Iran , Bangladesh , Uzbekistan , and two teams from India -- India TFA whites and India TFA blues.

The final will be played on Sept. 22.

