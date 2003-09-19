  1. Sports
19 September 2003 - 17:06

Iran Thrashes Bangladesh in JRD Tata Cup

TEHRAN, September 19 (Mehr News Agency) -- Iran Thursday handed Bangladesh a 4-0 humiliating defeat in an under-19 football tournament, first JRD Tata Cup, in Jamshedpur in the newly formed northern Indian state of Jharkhand.

Two goals in each half by Milad Midavoudi, captain Milad Nuori, Hamed Rassouli, and Mohsen Afrouzian knocked Bangladesh out of the tourney.

 

Bangladesh, which bounced back against Uzbekistan even after trailing 0-3 till the last 15 minutes to level the match Wednesday, failed to put any resistance against Iran.

 

Comprising several players who had represented the country in the under-17 World Cup in Argentina, the Iranian side took the lead in the 7th minute when striker Midavoudi scored the opener through his solo effort and the second goal came three minutes into the injury time.

 

The 12-day tournament began Sept. 11 with the participation of Iran, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and two teams from India -- India TFA whites and India TFA blues.

 

The final will be played on Sept. 22.

 

KK/SM

End

MNA

News Code 1823

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News