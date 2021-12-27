  1. Politics
Dec 27, 2021, 3:42 PM

Bagheri Kani holds meeting with Russia, China negotiators

Bagheri Kani holds meeting with Russia, China negotiators

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Before the resumption of the new round of sanction removal talks in Vienna, the Iranian top negotiator held a trilateral meeting with the heads of the Russian and Chinese delegation in the Coburg Hotel.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri arrived in Vienna on Monday morning to hold talks with the remaining parties to the JCPOA on the removal of the illegal sanctions.

According to the reports, Bagheri has held trilateral consultations with the heads of Russian and Chinese delegations in the Coburg Hotel, Vienna.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local time.

The first round of the sanction removal talks under Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s administration started on November 29 after a five-month pause.

During the discussions, which concluded on December 17, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US bans and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

RHM/5385444

News Code 182239
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182239/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News