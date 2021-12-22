Leader offers condolences on martyrdom of Hassan Irloo

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described Hassan Irloo as a "Mujahid and competent ambassador" and offered his condolences to his family and his companions and friends who share his beliefs.

Ayatollah Khamenei further praised the Iranian demised and martyred ambassador for the honorable record that is a collection of political struggles and diplomatic efforts and social activities.

The leader further pointed out that two of Irloo's brothers had been martyred before him.

The message of condolence by the leader further reads that "May God have mercy on this Mujahid brother," and "May God bestow patience to his insightful and devoted family.

MNA