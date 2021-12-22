Iran FM, Azeri Pres. stress expansion of bilateral relations

During the meeting in Baku on Wednesday afternoon, Aliyev pointed out the first of Amir-Abdollahian to the Republic of Azerbaijan that coincides with the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year gives the opportunity to review the joint action plan of the two countries for next year.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan emphasized that he had a cordial meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

"In that meeting, we saw once again that all opportunities are provided for the further development of relations between the two countries," Aliyev said about his meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi.

"During the meeting with the President of Iran in Ashgabat, the friendship and brotherhood of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan were reaffirmed and the need to take further steps to develop relations in all political, economic, commercial and cultural fields was emphasized," he also underlined.

Referred to several meetings between the foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan, the Azeri president stressed the need for the continuation of close contacts, saying that these meetings were of practical importance.

He added, "The agenda of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan is broad and I am confident that this cooperation will have good results."

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, conveyed the greetings of the President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi to the President of Azerbaijan.

The Iranian foreign minister reminded the invitation of the President of Iran extended to his Azerbaijani counterpart in Ashgabat to visit Tehran, describing the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in the capital of Turkmenistan and the talks held there as a turning point and a serious development in relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baku earlier today for a one-day visit, during which he is also scheduled to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart and the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

