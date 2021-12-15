Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks on Tuesday evening, following the UN Security Council meeting during which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a report on the implementation of UNSCR 2231.

Iranian negotiation team in the Vienna talks is serious and ready to interact meaningfully and constructively with the other parties to the JCPOA, Takht-Ravanchi said, expressing hope that the other parties adopt the same approach.

"As the Vienna talks move forward, we must all work together to reach an acceptable and good agreement in Vienna as soon as possible", he stressed.

He went on to say that Vienna talks can only succeed through genuine political will and negotiations based on good faith.

Iran has fulfilled its obligations and it has made all efforts to preserve the JCPOA more than its fair share.

He said, "As we have reiterated many times, the only solution is the commitment of all parties to the full, effective and verifiable implementation of the JCPOA; No more, no less."

Today, the United States and the European Union must now live up to their responsibilities and return to the full implementation of their commitments under the JCPOA, he said, adding that it is time to make a decision.

"We hope they take this opportunity", he stressed.

Obviously, Iran must be guaranteed that all sanctions will be removed; The United States will not withdraw from JCPAO again and will not abuse the mechanisms of the deal, and Resolution 2231, Takht-Ravanchi added.

