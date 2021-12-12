Leader hails nurses' role in combating COVID-19

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei meets with Iranian nurses and the families of martyred health workers who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19 on the occasion of the National Nurse Day which is celebrated each year on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (PBUH).

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab, the daughter of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (PBUH).

Zaynab Bint Ali (PBUH), daughter of Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUH) and Fatimah al-Zahra (PBUH), was the first granddaughter of the prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She is best known for her courageous and eloquent role in supporting her brother, the second Shia Imam Hussein, at the time of his martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala, and for protecting his family in the following months of Umayyad imprisonment.

In Iran, Hazrat Zaynab's birthday is commemorated as Nurse's Day due to her efforts and sacrifices to take care of children such as Imam Hussein’s son Ali Zayn al-Abidin and those wounded in the Battle of Karbala.

Earlier in the meeting, Iran's Health Minister Bahram Einollahi appreciated the great work that nurses have done in containing the spread of deadly diseases, saying that Iran has provided 174 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far and 86 percent of the population has received the first shot.

74 percent of Iran's population has also taken the second jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Einollahi.

From among the total supply of vaccines, 150 million doses have been purchased from foreign sources and 24 million doses have been provided through domestic vaccine developers, as said by the minister.

MNA/5373499