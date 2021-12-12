Amy, Hashd al-Sha’abi launch anti-ISIL operation in Diyala

The series of counter-terrorist operations of the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi continues in different parts of Iraq.

The Iraqi Air Force on Saturday targeted three headquarters of the ISIL terrorist group in the Hamrin Mountains in Diyala.

Prior to the airstrike, Iraqi forces arrested six terrorists in the northern province of Nineveh province and targeted their hideout in Saladin.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces also, during a large-scale operation, thwarted the attack of ISIL terrorists against an area in Diyala province.

Despite the defeat of terrorists in Iraq, Iraqi forces and resistance forces still pursue the remnants of ISIL terrorists in different parts of the country.

