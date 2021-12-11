Iran daily cases with Covid-19 drops to below 2,000

In a statement, the Iranian health ministry said that the number of cases infected with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has declined to below 2,000 cases for the first time after 460 days.

So far, 58,595,066 people have received the first dose, 49,157,835 people the second dose and 2,237,841 people the third dose of Covid-19 vaccines, and the total number of vaccines injected in the country has increased to 109, the health ministry's statement added.

Since yesterday,1,681 new cases of the pandemic were detected in the country, of which 286 were hospitalized.

Also, in the past 24 hours, 58 Covid patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began in early 2020 to 130,661.

The total number of Covid 19 patients in the country reached 6,152,524 people, the statement further said.

KI