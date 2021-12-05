Unknown drone crashed in central Iran (+VIDEO)

Some locals and social media users reported on Sunday the crash of a drone in Kuhrang County.

These local networks have released a video of a helicopter moving a drone in the village of Miheh in Kuhrang.

A Kuhrang County official confirmed the authenticity of the video, which was released on social media but did not provide details.

The source told IRNA on Sunday morning that a drone crashed in the village of Miheh, adding that so far, no information is available about this drone.

According to some reports, the drone looks like both Iran made Shahed 171 Simorgh drone and the American RQ-170 UAV.

The reports have been not officially confirmed or denied yet.

