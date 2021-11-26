Blacklisting Hezbollah not to affect resilience of Resistance

At the beginning of his speech, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah congratulated the Independence Day of Lebanon, Al-Manar reported.

"The issue of Independence Day controversy shall be settled, Lebanese shall make it a genuine one," he said.

"As long as Lebanon is abandoned from using its oil in such hard times or remains under daily Israeli threats, then we will remain in the heart of independence battle," he added. "We will undoubtedly achieve an undebatable independence and stability to our country."

Referring to the blacklisting of Hezbollah by Australia, Nasrallah said, "Blacklisting Hezbollah might be related to regional developments or the parliamentary elections."

"Blacklisting Hezbollah won’t affect the resilience of Resistance fighters or its supporters," Hezbollah leader added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Lebanon, saying, "The hike in cases and fatalities is critical, we are ready to help the new Health Minister."

"I call on the government to revisit its decision to cut medicine subsidies," he added. "Cuts could be applied to other unimportant things, medicine is an absolute priority to citizens."

"We decided to activate our institutions and medical clinics to secure the highest number of medicine citizens need," Nasrallah noted.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement criticized the process of investigating the explosion of the port of Beirut, saying that this process will not lead to the finding of the truth.

"All available data confirms that judges in charge of Beirut Port blast case are under accusation and suspicion," Nasrallah said, adding, "The course of a judicial investigation into the Port Blast case is discretionary and won’t achieve any results."

"Continuing this course with Tayouneh case is alarming, may drag the country into sedition," he stressed.

This item is being updated...

MNA/Live