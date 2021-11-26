Karaj nuclear facility not subject to Safeguards rules

The world powers have politicized part of Iran's peaceful nuclear industry, but Iran is pursuing a peaceful nuclear industry and has fulfilled all its obligations under Safeguards agreements, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in IRIB TV program.

Criticizing IAEA's inappropriate behaviors towards Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi added that International organizations are under the influence of the world powers.

He went on to say, "We must work for the realization of Iran's rights and prevent tarnishing the image of our country."

This issue was also emphasized in a meeting held between the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Iranian Foreign Minister in Tehran, he added.

Although Iran's nuclear activities are within the framework of the law, some countries attempt to accuse Iran, Kamalvandi said, adding that domestic media must be vigilant to thwart their conspiracy.

Referring to Iran's nuclear activities in the Karaj facility, he said that advanced centrifuges are produced in this nuclear site.

This is because the Karaj facility is not subject to Safeguards rules and according to Article 4 of the NPT, these activities are the right of Iran, he asserted.

"We now have more than 30 kilograms of 60% uranium", he also said.

In the coming days, the amount of 20% uranium will double the capacity set out in the Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People", he noted.

Some demands were raised in the negotiations with IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, he said in the end, and added, "We also made good progress in the negotiations, but due to lack of time we could not finish all the issues and have a final conclusion.

