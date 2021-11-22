605 kg opium seized in southern Iran

Colonel Heidar Sousani announced on Monday that following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police in Asaluyeh, a drug-smuggling band who intended to transport the big haul of narcotics were identified.

During the operation, 605 kg of opium have been confiscated by the police force, he added.

According to the police chief, the gang members, who found themselves surrounded by police forces, fled the scene by speed boats.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

