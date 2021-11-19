  1. Politics
Cleric urges nuclear negotiators no to give in to US demands

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari called on Iran’s nuclear negotiators not to accept any excessive demands of United States and European countries even an iota in upcoming nuclear talks.

During this week's Friday Prayers on the campus of the University of Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari called on country’s nuclear negotiators no to give in to excessive demands of the United States and European countries involved in nuclear talks including UK, France and Germany.

Turning to Iran’s nuclear talks which are going to begin on November 29 in the Austrian capital Vienna, the temporary Friday prayers leader emphasized that country’s nuclear negotiators must not pay attention to the excuses of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as well.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the recent powerful earthquake i southern province of Hormozgan and called on government and provincial officials to do their utmost effort in providing relief and alleviate suffering of quake-hit areas people.

Tehran Friday's prayer leader once again urged Iran's nuclear negotiators not give in to the pressures of the western powers in the nuclear talks at all. 

