Zionist media reported that a fire broke out in a parking lot in southern “Tel Aviv”, leading to a large explosion, which may be "the result of burning materials" in the area, Almayadeen reported.

"It seems that there were flammable materials and cars in the place, and the moment they caught on fire, strong explosions followed," Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, adding that no injuries had been reported so far.