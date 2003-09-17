  1. Culture
17 September 2003 - 17:30

A Glance at Firouraq, West Azerbaijan’s Tourist Resort

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) –- Firouraq tourist resort in Khoy, is one of the beautiful sites in West Azerbaijan Province attracting hundreds of tourists every year.

Covering an area over 600 square meters, the resort is located at 10km off Khoy in a mild fresh climate.

 

Hundreds of fruit gardens filled with apples, pears, apricots, cherries, and nuts have created a pleasant site inviting every passer-by to have a rest.

 

Hills covered with various green plants, hot spring water with running streams, valleys filled with wild beautiful flowers, and tourist resorts of Fadak and Dagh Baghi are among other natural sites of the region, registering a memorable stay in the minds of the visitors.

 

Several developing projects including building a big pool, several arbors, inns and praying rooms are among the programs of the municipality of the region.

 

