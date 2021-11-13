Explosion reported in west of Afghan capital

Iranian IRIB correspondent has quoted eyewitnesses as saying that an explosion has been heard west of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday.

No details have come out of the severity of the explosion yet.

Also, the cause of the explosion is not clear yet.

Media have quoted local sources as saying that the explosion had taken place in Mahtab Qala Gulai in the Dasht-e Barchi area west of Kabul and that a car had caught fire.

There are still no immediate reports of any casualties.

The country has recently been hit by a chain of blasts targeting mosques and other public places that have claimed dozens of lives and injured even more.

KI/Live