Amrodi replaces Iran FM to become chair of pro-Palestine body

The members of the Assembly of Pro-Palestine Non-Governmental Organizations convened for an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday during which they elected Hujatoleslam Meysam Amrodi as the new chairman of the assembly in place of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The assembly was formed in 2004 with the overall goal of putting into practice the ideals of the Late Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution in supporting Palestine and the liberation of the Holy Quds.

The body consists of non-governmental organizations that support Palestine and pro-Palestinian activists who look for the liberation of Palestine and Holy Quds and wage a struggle against Zionism, and the occupying Israeli regime.

