George Jordac inspired by heavenly ‘Nahj al-Balagha’

Jordac hails from the south Lebanon village of Marjayoun and attended a local school for his primary education. Thereafter, he moved to Beirut for further study. In 1950, George published his first book while he was still a teenager titled “Wagner and the Woman”.

He started his career as a journalist, working in several magazines as well as teaching Arabic literature and philosophy in several universities in Beirut. At the same time, he translated and wrote some articles for several newspapers and magazines some of which were printed in Paris and Kuwait.

In 1960, George made up his mind to write a book about Ali ibn Abi Talib and named it "Ali, The Voice of Human Justice" which is the English translation of “Sautu'l `Adalati'l Insaniyah". It is the biography of Imam Ali (PBUH), the most distinguished personality of Islam after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It has gained much popularity in the Arab and Muslim world. Many Muslim and non-Muslim scholars have paid it glowing tributes.

In an exclusive interview with IBNA, George Jordac said, "In order to understand Imam Ali, I read ‘Nahj al-Balagha’ 40 times which made me feel amazing. Perhaps I don't remember exactly but when I was writing ‘Imam Ali, the Voice of Human Justice’, I felt that I was being inspired in a way. For me, ‘Nahj al-Balagha’ has always been a delightful heavenly book. I think it comprises the most significant philosophical and literary Arabic texts."

