Iranian airliners to resume full capacity operation from Azar

Speaking to Iranian media, deputy roads and urban development minister Adam Nejad said on Sunday that air travel companies will start full capacity operations from the start of the Iranian month of Azar (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

Adam Nejad added that the Ministry of Health has eased travel restrictions as the vaccination rate in the country increases.

He said that in line with the Health Ministry's instructions, the airliners could fill 60% of the plane's seats so far, while the ministry has now lifted that ban from the start of Azar.

Meanwhile, the deputy roads minister said that the passengers will be required to prove they are fully vaccinated or have negative PCR test results with them.

