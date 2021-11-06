Iran, Russia FMs discuss resumption of Vienna talks on phone

According to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement today (Saturday) that Sergei Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the return of the JCPOA to its original format and the resumption of Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA in a telephone call.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Ali Bagheri, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, tweeted on Wednesday that the Vienna talks will start on November 29th with the aim of removing the illegal and inhumane sanctions.

