  1. Politics
Nov 6, 2021, 3:32 PM

Iran, Russia FMs discuss resumption of Vienna talks on phone

Iran, Russia FMs discuss resumption of Vienna talks on phone

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – In a telephone conversation on Saturday, the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia discussed the resumption of "Vienna" talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

According to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement today (Saturday) that Sergei Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the return of the JCPOA to its original format and the resumption of Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA in a telephone call.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Ali Bagheri, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, tweeted on Wednesday that the Vienna talks will start on November 29th with the aim of removing the illegal and inhumane sanctions.

This item is being updated...

KI/FNA14000815000563

News Code 180426
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180426/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News