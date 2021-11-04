United Stated used to defeats at hand of Iranian nation

The commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attended the rally and commemoration ceremony of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance being held in front of the former US embassy in Tehran, which is now called the Den of Espionage on Thursday.

Addressing the revolutionary people of Tehran who participated in the massive rally, Major General Hossein Salami said that today is a great day for the Iranian nation.

Referring to the anniversary of the seizure of the former US Embassy in Iran in 1979, Salami added that on this day, the United States, which was the greatest empire in history was defeated.

Saying that the Americans are used defeats at the hands of the Iranian people, he added that however, they have not yet embraced a lesson.

He also spoke about the US hegemonic moves to provoke wars in the world, saying that more than 40 major wars in 40 parts of the world are the outcome of Americans' politics in the world, Salami stressed.

Saying that the US has engaged in a war with many countries in Europe, Africa, South America, the far East, West Asia, and Russia, he added that the US waged wars have left more an 8 million dead in the world.

This item will be updated...

