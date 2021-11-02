Interest in neighboring country's stability shows goodwill

Referring to the joint statement issued on the second meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan neighboring countries in Tehran, Rasoul Mousavi in a tweet on Tuesday wrote that the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan will provide more peace and stability in this country.

The interest of neighboring countries in peace and stability in Afghanistan shows their goodwill and should not be assumed as an intervention, he added.

The Foreign Ministers of the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, People’s Republic of China, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Republic of Uzbekistan + the Russian Federation, held a meeting in Tehran last Wednesday.

At the end of the meeting, the foreign ministers issued a joint statement, stressing that the only solution to Afghanistan's problems is the formation of an inclusive political structure with the participation of all ethnic groups.

