Tehran meeting on Afghanistan kicks off

The meeting of foreign ministers of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan plus Russia started in the presence of Iran, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan foreign ministers, as well as the Chinese and Russian envoys.

The Chinese and Russian foreign ministers attend the meeting through videoconference.

Ambassadors of foreign countries residing in Tehran also attended the meeting as guests.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber is scheduled to deliver a speech at the meeting.

This item is being updated...

