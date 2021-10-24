Leader delivers speech on Prophet birthday anniversary

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hosting the guests attending the 35th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference which wrapped up yesterday in Tehran on the birthday anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (PBUH) on Sunday.

The meeting which is being held at Hosseinieh Imam Khomeini in Tehran started minutes ago while the Covid-19 operating standards are being observed. The Leader is addressing the event.

This item is being updated...

KI