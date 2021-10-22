In Tehran Fri. prayers, senior cleric urges for Muslims unity

The Friday prayers in the Iranian capital of Tehran were held today for the first time after a 20-month halt amid the Cvoid-19 pandemic.

This week's sermon in Tehran was led by Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, who focused his speech on unity among Muslims as the Muslims celebrate the birthday anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"Today is a very pleasant day for us, thank God Almighty, who returned Friday prayers to us after a period of restrictions and deprivation," the interim Tehran Friday prayers leader said.

"The issue of unity among the Islamic Ummah is not a superficial issue, but it is a strategy," he noted.

"The most important issue for the Islamic Ummah is the unity of the ranks, their souls, hearts and thoughts, which is interpreted as the brotherhood. God Almighty has established this relationship between the believers and asks them to maintain and protect this relationship," Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said.

"From the beginning of its establishment to date, the Islamic Republic of Iran has put the issue of unity on its special agenda and is the flag bearer of the unity of the Islamic Ummah throughout the world."

He called the US escape from Afghanistan as the latest example of the US failures in the region and the world.

"The decline of the United States began with the assassination of Martyr Soleimani and continued with the operation of the Iranian armed forces in pounding Ain al-Assad base and subsequent approvement of the bill in the Iraqi government to expell the American troops. The Americans failed in their conspiracies in Lebanon and Syria, and this trend continues," according to the interim Tehran Friday prayers leader.

With regard to Iran's domestic politics, he hailed the new administration under President Raeisi for fighting corruption seriously.

