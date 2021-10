Pictures on the TV channel's account on Telegram showed the charred cabin of the bus.

Two explosive devices went off as the bus was on the Hafez Al Assad bridge, state media said, adding a third device was defused by an army engineering unit.

According to preliminary statistics, at least 13 people have been killed and three others injured in the blasts.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. No further details have been released yet.

