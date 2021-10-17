Iran to resume JCPOA revival talks in Brussels on Thurs.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, explicitly stated that Iran would pursue Parliament's "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" during the nuclear negotiations, Alireza Salimi, a member of the presidium of the parliament said on Sunday.

Salimi made the remarks referring to a close session held in the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Stressing that Americans must show good faith and honesty, Salimi added that Washington must take serious actions before negotiations.

Ahmad Alirezabeigi, an Iranian laws maker also referred to Amir-Abdollahian's remarks during the session, saying that the nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 will be resumed in Brussels, the capital of Belgium on Thursday.

According to the Iranian lawmaker, the foreign minister said that Iran's development and people's welfare will be on the agenda of Iran's negotiation team in the talks aimed at restoring Iran's 2015 nuclear deal known as JCPOA and if the negotiations reach a positive result, it will lead to further development of the country.

