At least 7 dead in Afghan Shia mosque blast in Kandahar

At least seven people were killed at 13 others injured in the suicide blast near a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, according to preliminary information, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Friday.

Meanwhile, another local resident said that 20 people were hospitalized with injuries.

According to reports, the explosion was staged by a suicide attacker; multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported.

The blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque, according to reports. The Imam Bargah mosque with the capacity of 4,000 worshipers is among the biggest mosques in Kandahar.

The blast came a week after an explosion at another Shia mosque in Afghanistan's province of Kunduz. At least 46 people were killed and 143 others injured in the blast; ISIL claimed responsibility.

This item is being updated...

