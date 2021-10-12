Jordan considers relations with Iran important

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi held a phone talk on Monday evening.

During the phone talk, the Iranian foreign minister called on the two countries to take advantage of the economic and trade opportunities of the region in order to improve relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian announced Iran's support for regional dialogues and cooperation without any foreign interference, emphasizing the expansion of cooperation between the countries of the region, especially Iran, Iraq, Syria and Jordan, as a precondition for further economic prosperity and stabilization in the region.

He stressed the need for all Islamic countries to take responsibility for the issue of Palestine and Holy Quds and to take joint measures in the international community to help Palestine.

Jordanian Foreign Minister, for his part, called the relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran important and respected for Jordan.

