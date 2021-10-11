Iran to dispatch medical aids to Afghanistan’s Kunduz

Following the recent explosion in Kunduz Mosque in Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran said that it will send medicine and medical items to Kunduz province to help the injured and families of victims of this tragic incident.

Iranian Embassy in Kabul in its Twitter account on Monday wrote, “An Iranian-flagged plane carrying humanitarian aid including medicine and medical items will fly from Tehran to Kunduz in Afghanistan today to hand over these humanitarian aids to the injured and families of victims of this terrorist attack.”

Earlier, senior Iranian officials including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kunduz province.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the need for punishing perpetrators of this heinous terror attack.

On Friday, an explosion took place at Sayed Abad district of Kunduz city which led to the killing of more than 100 people and injuring 160 others.

