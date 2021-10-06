Sanctions considered as terrorist act: Iran UN envoy

Speaking in the Sixth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, Majid Takht-Ravanchi condemned all forms of terrorism, including economic and drug terrorism.

Takht-e Ravanchi said that the only way to fight terrorism is to fight its roots, including occupation and military intervention in other countries, emphasizing the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and legitimate defense against the Zionist regime.

Stating that unilateral sanctions affect countries' ability to fight terrorism, he added that given that these sanctions target ordinary people and are aimed at creating chaos and disorder in countries, it is considered a terrorist act.

He announced Iran's support for creating a comprehensive global counter-terrorism convention.

