FM Amir-Abdollahian reportedly to travel Beirut

Referring to the contradictory news about Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's travel to Beirut, the Iraqi newspaper Al Sabaah reported that it seems that he will make this visit next Wednesday.

The arrival of Iranian fuel tankers to Lebanon and the fact that some Lebanese politicians adopted different positions toward such measure, add special importance to Amir-Abdollahian's trip to Beirut, the source added.

Earlier, Sputnik quoted Lebanese sources as saying that Amir-Abdollahian would travel to Beirut and Damascus after the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York. However, the exact date was not mentioned by media outlets.

On September 25, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also said that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-abdollahian would visit Beirut at the earliest opportunity after formation of the new Lebanese government.

