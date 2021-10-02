  1. Photo
Oct 2, 2021, 9:50 AM

Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on October 2

Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on October 2

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Here are the front pages of Iran’s English language dailies on Saturday, October 2.

News Code 179257
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179257/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =