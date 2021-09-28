  1. Iran
Sep 28, 2021, 10:00 PM

Iranian police seize over a ton of narcotics in Yazd

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Prosecutor-General of Yazd said Tuesday that the security forces seized 1,130 kilograms of narcotics from drug traffickers in the southeast province.

Mohammadreza Haddadzadeh, the Prosecutor-General of Yazd Province in southeast Iran said drug-trafficking groups were trying to transfer the drug shipment from the eastern provinces to the northern provinces in Iran.

The prosecutor added that in an operation to apprehend the drug trafficker, 6 people were arrested and 2 vehicles were also confiscated from them.

Since the beginning of this Iranian year of 1400 (March 21, 2021), about 6 tons of narcotics have been seized in 22 separate operations by intelligence forces in Yazd province, and 24 drug traffickers have been arrested.

Yazd connects southern and eastern provinces in Iran to the centeral provinces deep inside the country.

