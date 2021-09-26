WSJ claims Iran not let IAEA inspectors to Karaj nuclear site

Laurence Norman, a reporter with American newspaper ‘Wall Street Journal’ claimed in a Twitter post on Sunday that Islamic Republic of Iran has prevented inspectors of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from entering Karaj nuclear facility.

“So, Iran is back to the game of denying access to nuclear related sites I hear from several sources. The site in question is then Karaj centrifuge assembly location. Inspectors were denied access today. Expecting @iaeaorg to report this. -1-,” he added.

The allegations about Iran nuclear deal with Iran come as Iran, two years after US unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA and European parties failed to live up to their commitment under JCPOA, began taking steps away from the JCPOA under the deal itself.

Amid the indifference of the European parties to the JCPOA to continued violations of the deal by the US under Biden, the Iranian parliament approved a piece of legislation, tasking the Iranian nuclear agency (AEOI) to suspend the Additional Protocol and limit IAEA access to its peaceful nuclear program while advancing the nuclear activities in a bid to make the Western powers force Washington to lift the anti-Iran sanctions and defend the Iranian nation's rights.

Tehran has vowed that if sanctions are lifted and other parties involved in nuclear talks live up to their obligations under JCPOA, its remedial measures are reversible.

On Feb. 23, 2021 in line with the implementation of Article 6 of the parliament's legislation dubbed "Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian Nation", Islamic Republic of Iran halted IAEA monitoring of its nuclear sites beyond the ‘safeguards’ agreement and suspended voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his meetings with officials and political leaders of countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) stressed that despite Iran's readiness to fulfill all its obligations under JCPOA, lifting illegal US sanctions imposed on Iran is a prerequisite for returning to the full implementation of its JCPOA commitments.

