Iran FM, UN Guterres discuss JCPOA, Afghanistan, US terrorism

According to a readout by the United Nations website, in the meeting between the Secretary-General António Guterres and Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Secretary-General congratulated the Foreign Minister on his recent appointment.

The UN report on the meeting also said that the Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed matters of mutual interest, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and regional issues.

Also, according to a readout of the meeting by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the UN chief referred to the principled position of the United Nations in rejecting the US withdrawal from the UN JCPOA and said he had always supported the nuclear deal.

Recalling that UN consultations and cooperation with Iran on regional issues such as Yemen, the UN Secretary-General said, "The United Nations welcomes wider cooperation with the Islamic Republic."

Guterres called Iran's position on Afghanistan principled stance and said that he believed that an inclusive government should be formed in Afghanistan that represents every voice in Afghanistan.

Noting that the UN mission in Afghanistan has become much more serious, he highlighted that Iran is a close partner in cooperation with the UN on all these issues.

The Iranian top diplomat, for his part, thanked the Secretary-General for his constructive efforts in promoting world peace.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the UN has been inactive in supporting the Palestinians against the Israeli regime.

Amir-Abdollahian said that the issues of Palestine, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, require a fair and responsible UN presence.

He pointed to the US animosity against the Iranian nation and said that "The United States uses sanctions against nations in line with its own goals, most notably the cowardly assassination of Gen. Soleimani."

He also noted that Iran is suing Washington for assassinating its top general, noting that a committee has been formed to bring to justice the perpetrators behind the assassination of General Soleimani and his companions.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the UN definetely plays an important role in the case.

