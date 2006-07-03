Darvishi to compose soundtrack for Biezaii’s “Speaking Carpet”

Darvishi won the Best Composer award for the music to director Yadollah Samadi’s film “Devilish Acts” (also known as “City in Chaos”) at the 24th Fajr International Film Festival last January in Tehran.

He is also rearranging the songs and tasnifs (rhythmic compositions of Persian vocal music) of Abdolqader Maraghei.

Maraghei (died 1434 CE) was the last musical theorist before the modern era and the author of several books on musical instruments and scales and maqams (a set of pitches and of characteristic melodic elements).

Darvishi has formed a band of 19 musicians and has been rehearsing the songs with them once a week for the past four months.

