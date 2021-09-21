Iran women’s handball team into world cup in Spain

The 18th edition of the Asian Women’s Championship began on 15 and will continue until 25 September 2021.

While the event was originally planned to be held in Republic of Korea, the Asian Handball Federation announced to move the event to Jordan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran was in Group B alongside the hosts Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Kuwait and Japan.

The Iranian squad defeated Syria 38-19 on Tuesday and booked their ticket to the world championship in Spain.

،The Iranian women started the campaign with a defeat against Japan but gained four consecutive victories against Kuwait, Palestine, Jordan and Syria.

Iran will meet South Korea on Thursday in the semifinals stage of the Asian competitions, the top six teams which directly qualify for the world cup in Spain.

