Iran COVID-19 update: 17,397 news cases, 344 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 17,397 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 344 people have lost their lives since Sun.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,593 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,442,232.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 344 people since Sun. bringing the death toll to 117,526.

So far, 4,792,117 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 6,707 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

