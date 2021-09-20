Iran COVID-19 update: 17,397 news cases, 344 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,593 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,442,232.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 344 people since Sun. bringing the death toll to 117,526.

So far, 4,792,117 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 6,707 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

