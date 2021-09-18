Ayatollah Khamenei meets Olympics, Paralympic athletes

The Iranian athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday morning in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah with observing all health protocols.
This item is being updated...
MNA/
TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the Iranian athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic games on Saturday morning.
The Iranian athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday morning in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah with observing all health protocols.
This item is being updated...
MNA/
Your Comment