Gharibabadi: Iran wants fruitful negotiations

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Permanent Ambassador of Iran in International Organizations in Vienna made the remarks as Iran's representative at the quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi said that Iran wants guarantees that the United States will not violate the nuclear deal again and will not abuse the mechanisms in the deal.

He also said that Washington has not shown yet to be willing to remove the anti-Iran sanctions in a complete and effective manner.

