Esteghlal out of 2021 ACL as Majidi claims responsibility

In the Round of 16 of the Asian league, Esteghlal hosted three-time ACL champions Al-Hilal in Dubai’s Al Wasl Stadium on Monday night.

Bafetimbi Gomis broke the deadlock for Al-Hilal 39 minutes into the game. And Salem Al Dawsari doubled the lead for the guest in the 56th minute.

“Our players put their all and so I express my appreciation to them,” said Esteghlal head coach Farhad Majidi after the game.

“It was a heavy match. The responsibility of the defeat lies with me,” said Majidi, pointing to the lack of coordination among players caused by insufficient training.

“We created some chances but could not use them. I cannot deny that Al-Hilal is a good team. They had changed their system of play and their foreign players were so influential.”

Persepolis and Tractor are the other two Iranian teams that will compete in the Round of 16 of the ACL.

