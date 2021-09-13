Zionist forces kill a Palestinian citizen in West Bank

The series of hostile actions of Zionist military forces against Palestinians still continue in the occupied territories. Accordingly, Zionists opened fire on a young Palestinian citizen on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

The incident took place in the West Bank city of al-Khalil. In this regard, Zionist military forces claimed that Palestinian citizen was seeking to attack Zionists with a weapon.

The Palestinian citizen was martyred by Zionist forces before taking him to hospital due to the severity of injuries, Palestinian media reported.

This is while Israeli forces raided the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday morning in search of two Palestinian prisoners escaping from Gilboa prison.

Following the brutal attack of Zionist army on the city of Jenin, a fierce clash erupted between Zionist military forces and Palestinian youth. Palestinian sources stated that Zionists opened fire towards Palestinians.

