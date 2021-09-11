Ahmad Vahidi appointed as head of National Security Council

Iranian president and head of the Supreme National Security Council Ebrahim Raeisi appointed Ahmad Vahidi, the Iranian Minister of Interior as the Chairman of the National Security Council.

"In order to properly perform the duties and missions of the National Security Council, I hereby appoint His Excellency as the chairman of the National Security Council with full authority", the Iranian president said.

It is hoped that the National Security Council, as a powerful arm of the Supreme National Security Council, utilizes all the capacities to take effective steps to maintain and improve security in the country, he added.

